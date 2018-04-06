Technology Investment Capital Corp. (OXSQ) COO Purchases $23,697.90 in Stock

Technology Investment Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 3,930 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $23,697.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Saul B. Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 3,309 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $20,317.26.

On Monday, March 26th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 4,100 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $25,215.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 1,966 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $12,208.86.

On Monday, March 26th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 4,100 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $25,215.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 3,017 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $18,554.55.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 3,723 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $22,821.99.

On Friday, February 16th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 3,688 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $20,947.84.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 12,494 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $70,840.98.

On Monday, February 12th, Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 7,360 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $40,553.60.

On Thursday, February 8th, Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 4,889 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $27,085.06.

OXSQ traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 56,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.43, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.40. Technology Investment Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $7.56.

Technology Investment Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.27 million. Technology Investment Capital had a net margin of 71.02% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Technology Investment Capital’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Technology Investment Capital Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.86%. Technology Investment Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on OXSQ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Technology Investment Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Technology Investment Capital in a research report on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Technology Investment Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Technology Investment Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/saul-b-rosenthal-buys-3930-shares-of-technology-investment-capital-corp-ticc-stock-updated.html.

Technology Investment Capital Company Profile

TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Investment Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Investment Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.