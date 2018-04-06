Savannah Resources’ (SAV) “corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Capital Partners

Northland Capital Partners reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Savannah Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 20.53 ($0.29).

SAV traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 5.70 ($0.08). 1,023,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,776. Savannah Resources has a one year low of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 6.92 ($0.10).

Savannah Resources Company Profile

Savannah Resources Plc is a United Kingdom-based multi -commodity and multi-geographic development company. The Company’s principal activities include the exploration for copper in Oman and enhancement of the Company’s heavy mineral sands Project in Mozambique. The Company’s segments include Oman Copper, Mozambique Mineral Sands, Headquarter administration and corporate, and Investments.

