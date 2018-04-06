Barclays Increases Savills (LON:SVS) Price Target to GBX 959

Savills (LON:SVS) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 913 ($12.82) to GBX 959 ($13.46) in a report released on Monday, March 19th. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SVS. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,120 ($15.72) target price on shares of Savills in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 940 ($13.19) target price on shares of Savills in a report on Thursday, March 15th.

SVS remained flat at $GBX 1,000 ($14.04) during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 104,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,309. Savills has a 52-week low of GBX 837 ($11.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,046 ($14.68).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/savills-svs-price-target-increased-to-gbx-959-by-analysts-at-barclays-updated-updated.html.

About Savills

Savills plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate services provider that offers specialist advisory, management and transactional services. The Company’s segments include Transactional Advisory, Consultancy, Property and Facilities Management, and Investment Management. The Transaction Advisory segment consists of commercial, residential, leisure and agricultural leasing, tenant representation and investment advice on purchases and sales.

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.