Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 18,898 Shares of Champion International Paper (IP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 271.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,898 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Champion International Paper were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Champion International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Champion International Paper by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 28,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Champion International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Champion International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Champion International Paper by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 46,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Champion International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Champion International Paper in a research report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Champion International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Champion International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Champion International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.46.

Shares of IP stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. Champion International Paper has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $66.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $21,956.05, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Champion International Paper had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Champion International Paper will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Champion International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.44%.

Champion International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

