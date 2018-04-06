Schlumberger (SLB) PT Set at $85.00 by Jefferies Group

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) has been assigned a $85.00 target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.24% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.23.

NYSE SLB opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $61.02 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $89,665.02, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $5,914,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,947,897.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/schlumberger-slb-pt-set-at-85-00-by-jefferies-group.html.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.