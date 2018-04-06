Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Stake Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 39,216 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $788,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHN stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. 103,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,723. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $889.54, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.82 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Stake Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/schnitzer-steel-industries-inc-schn-shares-sold-by-franklin-resources-inc-updated.html.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.