Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) to Hold

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $869.14, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.41. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $38.85.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.82 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 325.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

