Scholium Group (SCHO) Insider Sells £275,040 in Stock

Scholium Group (LON:SCHO) insider Philip Basil Blackwell sold 573,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.67), for a total value of £275,040 ($386,075.24).

LON SCHO remained flat at $GBX 49 ($0.69) on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 218. Scholium Group has a 1-year low of GBX 35 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 60 ($0.84).

About Scholium Group

Scholium Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trade and retail of rare and antiquarian books and works on paper primarily in the United Kingdom. The company also trades rare books, decorative prints, and fine art. It trades its products under the Shapero Rare Books, Scholium Trading, and Shapero Modern brand names.

