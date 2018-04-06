Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires 36,850 Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,850 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Warrior Met Coal worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1,492,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 14,929 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Michael T. Madden sold 32,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $939,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Chopin sold 21,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $672,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,400,965. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $28.47 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,510.08 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.92% and a return on equity of 61.78%. The company had revenue of $239.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.72 million. research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $6.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc, formerly Warrior Met Coal, LLC, is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the steel industry from underground mines located in Brookwood, Alabama, southwest of Birmingham and near Tuscaloosa. These underground coalmines are 1,400 to 2,100 feet underground. Its operations serve markets in the United States, Europe, Asia and South America via barge and rail access to the Port of Mobile.

