Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,638 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 231,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,890,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William E. Barclay sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $39,639.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,803.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,683 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $180,356.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of GSBC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.10. 19,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $707.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.00. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $46.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, a financial holding company and the parent of Great Southern Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank and subsidiaries of the Bank, the Company offers insurance, travel, investment and related services. The Bank makes long-term, fixed-rate residential real estate loans.

