Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Holdings Lifted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Century Communities worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Century Communities by 2.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Century Communities by 11.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Century Communities by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 1.9% during the third quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 101,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 19.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.06, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.09. Century Communities has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.00.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $518.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.29 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 3.55%. equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCS. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on Century Communities from $34.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in homebuilding business in Atlanta, Central Texas, Colorado, Houston, Nevada, and Utah. It is involved in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as entitlement and development of land. The company sells homes through its sales representatives, as well as through independent real estate brokers.

