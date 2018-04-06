Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Sells 53,300 Shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,300 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Village Super Market worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLGEA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Village Super Market by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Village Super Market by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Village Super Market by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Village Super Market stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. Village Super Market has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $380.90, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $417.38 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Village Super Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Village Super Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th.

In other Village Super Market news, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 1,500 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $39,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Sumas sold 7,000 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $166,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,123.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,100 shares of company stock worth $222,085 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 29 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, and 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania.

