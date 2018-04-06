Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) is a leading global provider of engineered solutions & advanced materials. From their origins as paper-making experts during the Renaissance to their cutting-edge technologies that solve today’s modern business challenges, SWM has consistently demonstrated a forward-looking approach to helping their customers succeed. In recent years, as they focused on expanding their reach beyond fiber-based materials, SWM established & grew its Advanced Materials & Structures platform to include expertise and capabilities in resin-based technologies and materials. As part of this effort, SWM acquired and integrated several global leaders specializing in market-leading netting & high-performance TPU films, including Argotec, Conwed Plastics and DelStar Technologies. SWM also acquired its subsidiary Filtrexx International, a global leader in the research & development of sustainable, compost-based solutions for erosion control and storm water management. “

Shares of SWM stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1,201.31, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $48.06.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is presently 54.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the third quarter worth $116,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

