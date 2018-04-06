Science Applications International Co. (SAIC) CEO Anthony J. Moraco Sells 80,000 Shares

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 80,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $6,630,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.27. The stock had a trading volume of 67,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,819. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $60.21 and a 12 month high of $88.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,562.82, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 55.88%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Science Applications International by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

