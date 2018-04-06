Science Applications International Co. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.40 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 1st. Jefferies Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.80. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 55.88% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

SAIC opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,536.31, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $6,630,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

