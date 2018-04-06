Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

STNG has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $3.85 to $2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price target on Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.03.

STNG stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $613.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 83,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 66.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 34,129 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 24.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 17,318 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth $343,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 37.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 38,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Scorpio Tankers) is engaged in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the international shipping markets. The Company operates through four segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax and LR2. As of March 15, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 78 owned tankers (22 LR2, 14 Handymax and 42 MR) with a weighted average age of approximately 2.3 years, and 19 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which it operated (one LR2, one LR1, eight MR and nine Handymax) (collectively referred to as its Operating Fleet).

