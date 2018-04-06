Scott Antony Treadwell Sells 25,000 Shares of Calfrac Well Services (CFW) Stock

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) insider Scott Antony Treadwell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total transaction of C$141,250.00.

CFW opened at C$6.07 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.49.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of C$485.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$425.37 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFW. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.95.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/scott-antony-treadwell-sells-25000-shares-of-calfrac-well-services-cfw-stock.html.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, and Latin America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.