Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Scpharmaceuticals’ FY2019 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SCPH. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Scpharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on Scpharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scpharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

SCPH stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. Scpharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 24.12 and a quick ratio of 24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.51 and a PE ratio of -1.40.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.27). research analysts anticipate that Scpharmaceuticals will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,291,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,996,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Scpharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,500,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Scpharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $462,000. 44.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix for the treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting.

