Scpharmaceuticals (SCPH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company’s pipeline programs include: scFurosemide lead product candidate, Furoscix, consists of its proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide delivered via sc2Wear Infusor for diuresis in heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in BURLINGTON, United States. “

Get Scpharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SCPH. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Scpharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. Scpharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 24.12, a quick ratio of 24.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.27). analysts forecast that Scpharmaceuticals will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Scpharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Scpharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Scpharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in Scpharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/scpharmaceuticals-scph-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix for the treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scpharmaceuticals (SCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scpharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scpharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.