Seadrill (SDRL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Shares of Seadrill stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.97, a P/E ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.90. Seadrill has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDRL. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Seadrill in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Seadrill by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 665,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 214,660 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Seadrill by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,087,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 690,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment provides drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells.

