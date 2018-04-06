Seagate Technology (STX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Seagate is the second-largest manufacturer of HDDs in the U.S., owing to strong demand and adoption of its storage drives. Hints of PC market stabilization as reflected in the latest reports from Gartner and IDC are a positive. Stabilization of the PC market by the research firms bodes well for memory shipments, particularly HDDs. We believe that Seagate’s recent NAND-supply deal with Toshiba will help it in developing advanced HDD, SSD and hybrid solutions. Also, its Nearline’s rapid adoption will boost Seagate’s competitive position against Western Digital. The company’s efforts in the improvement of areal density with the ramping up of its heat assisted magnetic recording (“HAMR”) technology are yet another positive. However, stiff competition in the disk drive marketand customer concentration remains major risk for Seagate.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.28.

NASDAQ STX opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $16,784.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 93.35%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.17%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 40,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $1,964,029.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,894.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $4,899,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 95,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,674,625.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 815,428 shares of company stock worth $43,782,101 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 124,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,990 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,517,000 after buying an additional 97,072 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 925,813 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,736,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

