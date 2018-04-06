Seagate Technology (STX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Seagate Technology reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 93.35%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, January 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.72.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.52. 4,278,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,537,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $16,668.10, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $61.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 61.17%.

In other news, Director Chong Sup Park sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $218,289.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 341,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $18,795,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,048 shares of company stock valued at $43,459,301 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $638,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,184 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Seagate Technology by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,896,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $96,064,000 after buying an additional 817,861 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 423.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 598,450 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after acquiring an additional 484,137 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 70,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/seagate-technology-stx-expected-to-post-earnings-of-1-30-per-share-updated.html.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.