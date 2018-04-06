Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $70.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Seagate Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Vetr lowered Seagate Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $45.46 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered Seagate Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.28.

STX stock opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16,605.44, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 93.35% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.17%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 40,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $1,964,029.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,894.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $322,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 815,428 shares of company stock worth $43,782,101 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 56.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

