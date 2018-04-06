Seaspan (SSW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Seaspan owns containerships and charters them pursuant to long-term fixed-rate charters. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seaspan from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Seaspan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seaspan from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Seaspan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Seaspan in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seaspan presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of SSW stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $849.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seaspan has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $7.91.

Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $214.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.56 million. Seaspan had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Seaspan will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seaspan by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seaspan by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seaspan by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Seaspan by 2,436.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 507,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 487,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Seaspan by 760.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 189,205 shares during the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seaspan Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation is an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The Company charters pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate time charters with various container liner companies. As of February 20, 2017, it had operated a fleet of 88 containerships and had entered into contracts for the purchase of an additional eight new building containerships.

