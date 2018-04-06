Seattle Genetics (SGEN) PT Set at $50.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) received a $50.00 price target from analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Cann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,429. Seattle Genetics has a 52 week low of $45.31 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $7,940.22, a PE ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 1.84.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $973,802.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,953 shares of company stock worth $3,833,188 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

