Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.26 and last traded at $53.07. 766,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,161,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGEN. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $1,079,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 3,846,153 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999,956.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,953 shares of company stock worth $3,833,188. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

