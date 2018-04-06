Secoo (SECO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Secoo Holding Limited provides e commerce services. The Company offers retail sale of bags, watch, jewelry, clothing, footwear, accessories, skin care products, oral care, perfume and outdoor sports goods, as well as house decor, cleaning supplies, home appliances, kitchen equipment and computer peripherals. Secoo Holding Limited is based in Beijing, China. “

SECO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Secoo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Secoo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ SECO traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 54,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Secoo has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Secoo’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Secoo will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Secoo stock. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000. Secoo comprises 5.8% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd owned about 2.34% of Secoo at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, find food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

