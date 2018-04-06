Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $20.10 EPS

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported GBX 116.40 ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 136.50 ($1.92) by GBX (20.10) (($0.28)), Digital Look Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of £129.50 million for the quarter. Secure Trust Bank had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 16.82%.

LON:STB opened at GBX 1,940 ($27.23) on Friday. Secure Trust Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,485.20 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,500 ($35.09).

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 61 ($0.86) per share. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $18.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STB shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($37.20) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($24.56) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “under review” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Secure Trust Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,016.67 ($28.31).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/secure-trust-bank-stb-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-20-10-eps-updated-updated.html.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC is engaged in providing banking and financial services. The Company’s principal activity is banking, including deposit taking, and secured and unsecured lending. The Company’s segments include Business finance, including Real Estate Finance, which offers buy-to-let and development loans secured by the United Kingdom real estate; Asset Finance, which offers loans to small and medium sized enterprises to acquire commercial assets, and Commercial Finance, which includes invoice discounting and invoice financing; Consumer finance, including Personal lending, which provides unsecured consumer loans sold to customers through brokers and affinity partners; Motor finance, which hires purchase agreements secured against the vehicle being financed, and Retail finance, which includes point of sale unsecured finance for in-store and online retailers, and Other, including Current account, OneBill, Pay4later, Rentsmart and debt collection.

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.