Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,017 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 24.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,445,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,192,000 after purchasing an additional 869,248 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 1,049.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,803,000 after buying an additional 663,100 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 21.9% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,964,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,513,000 after buying an additional 531,600 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 4,852.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 503,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,108,000 after acquiring an additional 492,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 479,174 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allergan stock opened at $165.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57,987.94, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $142.81 and a 1 year high of $256.80.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 26.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is 17.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGN shares. Leerink Swann raised their price target on Allergan from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase set a $265.00 target price on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Vetr cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.97 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Argus lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $256.80 to $160.07 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Allergan in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.02.

In other Allergan news, insider William Meury sold 58,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $9,457,144.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Saunders bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $152.53 per share, with a total value of $503,349.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,095 shares of company stock worth $1,258,081. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

