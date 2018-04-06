Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $5.35 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase accounts for 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 1,117.4% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 559,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,108,000 after acquiring an additional 513,241 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 282,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 13.5% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 3.9% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 68,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 179,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.14.

In other JPMorgan Chase news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 17,729 shares of JPMorgan Chase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total transaction of $1,991,498.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,135.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 65,101 shares of JPMorgan Chase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $7,307,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,866,754.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,115. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $111.88 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase has a fifty-two week low of $81.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $375,216.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. JPMorgan Chase’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

JPMorgan Chase Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

