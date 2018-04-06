SegWit2x One Day Trading Volume Tops $49,262.00 (B2X)

SegWit2x (CURRENCY:B2X) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last week, SegWit2x has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One SegWit2x coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00014285 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Exrates, Negocie Coins and HitBTC. SegWit2x has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $49,262.00 worth of SegWit2x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00679482 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00185572 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035527 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00046108 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SegWit2x Profile

SegWit2x’s total supply is 16,879,800 coins. SegWit2x’s official Twitter account is @SegWit. SegWit2x’s official website is b2x-segwit.io. SegWit2x’s official message board is medium.com/@Segwit2X.

Buying and Selling SegWit2x

SegWit2x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Negocie Coins, HitBTC, YoBit and Exrates. It is not presently possible to buy SegWit2x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SegWit2x must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SegWit2x using one of the exchanges listed above.

