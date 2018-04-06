Selfkey (KEY) Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Selfkey has a market cap of $13.17 million and $50,797.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, Kucoin, Lykke Exchange and RightBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00684917 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00183667 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035542 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047680 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,912,447,546 tokens. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, RightBTC, Gatecoin, Kucoin, OKEx and Tidex. It is not possible to purchase Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

