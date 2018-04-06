Selfkey (KEY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45,930.00

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Selfkey has a market cap of $12.58 million and approximately $45,930.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Gatecoin, Lykke Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00678775 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014185 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00184901 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035800 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00045660 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,912,447,546 tokens. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Kucoin, RightBTC, Lykke Exchange, OKEx and Tidex. It is not currently possible to buy Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

