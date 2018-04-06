SelfSell (SSC) Price Hits $0.0375 on Major Exchanges

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for about $0.0375 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SelfSell has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $487,619.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002894 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00679965 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014103 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00183637 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00035273 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046652 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not possible to purchase SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelfSell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.