Sempra Energy (SRE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Steady focus on the expansion of its renewable capacity will enable Sempra Energy to provide emission-free power to customers. Over the next five years, the company expects to make capital expenditure and investments of approximately $24.8 billion. Such strong capital investment strategies have led the company to outperform its broader industry in last three months. Its recent Oncor buyout has added Texas’ largest electric transmission and distribution provider to Sempra Energy’s portfolio. Steady focus on the expansion of its renewable capacity will enable the company to provide emission-free power to its customers. However, the company continues to face headwinds in the form of stringent government regulations and operational risks. Sempra Energy’s operations are subject to risks associated with breakdown or failure of equipment or processes due to fuel supply or transportation disruptions, natural calamities and accidents.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SRE. TheStreet lowered Sempra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $121.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.09.

Shares of SRE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.71. 540,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,562. The firm has a market cap of $28,172.47, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 2.28%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP G Joyce Rowland sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total transaction of $433,529.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 235,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

