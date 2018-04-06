Insider Selling: Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Sells 12,655 Shares of Stock

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 12,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $502,909.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at $858,264.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. 158,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,658. The firm has a market cap of $2,660.84, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.18. Semtech has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.49 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.20%. Semtech’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 55.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 52.2% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Semtech by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

