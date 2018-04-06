SendGrid (SEND) Sees Large Volume Increase

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,409,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,319% from the previous session’s volume of 310,764 shares.The stock last traded at $25.06 and had previously closed at $24.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEND shares. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on shares of SendGrid in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SendGrid in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray started coverage on shares of SendGrid in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of SendGrid in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SendGrid in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,053.01 and a PE ratio of -129.16.

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 million. analysts forecast that SendGrid will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SendGrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of SendGrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SendGrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SendGrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SendGrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

SendGrid Company Profile

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

