SenesTech (SNES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 207.53% and a negative net margin of 23,626.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

SenesTech stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.81. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

SNES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SenesTech in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SenesTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SenesTech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc is a United States-based biotechnology platform and research company. The Company is engaged in developing a technology for managing animal populations by fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a fertility control product candidate. ContraPest’s technology and approach targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes.

