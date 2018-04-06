Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Receives $19.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNH shares. B. Riley set a $24.00 target price on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 210,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 503,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 786,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,627. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $22.52. The firm has a market cap of $3,799.64, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $278.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.99 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. research analysts predict that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

Senior Housing Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include triple net senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; managed senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; properties leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants (MOBs), and all other, including certain properties that offer wellness, fitness and spa services to members.

