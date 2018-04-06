Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 189,425 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.47% of Sensient Technologies worth $46,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SXT shares. Off Wall Street initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

SXT stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.60 and a 12-month high of $84.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,969.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $328.87 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 17.37%. equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hank Brown sold 2,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $143,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.10 per share, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. The Company uses technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals.

