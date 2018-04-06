Sensient Technologies (SXT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $78.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. Sensient employ advanced technologies to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceutical excipients, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. Sensient uses advanced proprietary technologies to produce a broad range of innovative products. Sensient is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of flavor and fragrance systems for the food, beverage, personal care and household-products industries. Sensient is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of colors for businesses worldwide. Sensient provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients, such as colors, flavors and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. “

SXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Off Wall Street began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.58.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $70.09 on Friday. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $65.60 and a one year high of $84.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3,000.02, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $328.87 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hank Brown sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $143,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan bought 1,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.10 per share, with a total value of $72,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,121,000 after purchasing an additional 179,909 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,986,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,383 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,027,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,137,000 after purchasing an additional 239,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 959,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 601,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,805,000 after purchasing an additional 66,825 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. The Company uses technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals.

