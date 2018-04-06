Sequence Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SEQ)

Sequence (CURRENCY:SEQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Sequence coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sequence has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Sequence has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $34,124.00 worth of Sequence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sequence Profile

Sequence (CRYPTO:SEQ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 15th, 2016. Sequence’s total supply is 45,522,290 coins. Sequence’s official website is duality.solutions. Sequence’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain.

Sequence Coin Trading

Sequence can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Sequence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sequence must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sequence using one of the exchanges listed above.

