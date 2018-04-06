ServiceMaster (SERV) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.13

Media stories about ServiceMaster (NYSE:SERV) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ServiceMaster earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.3904804360864 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SERV. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of ServiceMaster from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ServiceMaster from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceMaster to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of ServiceMaster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceMaster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ServiceMaster currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Shares of SERV traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.82. 1,143,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,492. ServiceMaster has a one year low of $36.34 and a one year high of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,966.27, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.95.

ServiceMaster (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ServiceMaster had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. ServiceMaster’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that ServiceMaster will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,395.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James T. Lucke sold 16,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $865,302.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $294,224.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceMaster Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc is a provider of essential residential and commercial services. The Company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield and the Franchise Services Group. Its portfolio of brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec.

