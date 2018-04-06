Seven & I (SVNDY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seven & I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based holding company which focusses on seven business areas including convenience stores, general merchandise stores, department stores, supermarkets, food-services, financial services, and IT services. The Company’s Convenience Store operates under the name 7-Eleven Japan. The Super Store segment operates general supermarkets such as Ito Yokado and Marudai, as well as food supermarkets such as York-Benimaru, York Mart and Sanei. The Department Store segment operates department stores such as Sogo and Seibu. The Food Service segment operates restaurant and dining halls, as well as provides catering services. The Financial-related segment is engaged in the provision of bank services and other financial related businesses. The Company focuses on the creation of life infrastructure that keeps up with the changing society and time, through a New, Comprehensive Lifestyle Industry to continually respond to the ordinary needs of the customers. “

SVNDY traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.19. 53,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,664. The company has a market cap of $38,205.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.24. Seven & I has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/seven-i-svndy-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Seven & I Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, specialty stores, and restaurants in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Convenience Store operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Food Services, Financial Services, Mail Order Services, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.