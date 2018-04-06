ShadowCash (SDC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.00

ShadowCash (CURRENCY:SDC) traded 43.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. One ShadowCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0911 or 0.00001337 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, ShadowCash has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. ShadowCash has a total market capitalization of $609,644.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of ShadowCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002268 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000647 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011127 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00017840 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About ShadowCash

SDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. ShadowCash’s total supply is 6,695,133 coins. The Reddit community for ShadowCash is /r/shadowcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ShadowCash’s official message board is talk.shadowproject.io. ShadowCash’s official Twitter account is @SDCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ShadowCash’s official website is shadowproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Specification – Block Time: 60 seconds – Difficulty Re-target: every block – Nominal Stake Interest: 2% annually – Min Transaction Fee: 0.0001 SDC – Confirmations: 10 – Maturity: 500 – Min Stake Age: 8 hours – no max age – P2P Port: 51737 – RPC Port: 51736 “

Buying and Selling ShadowCash

ShadowCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy ShadowCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShadowCash must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShadowCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

