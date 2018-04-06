Shaftesbury’s (SHB) “Reduce” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SHB. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,019 ($14.30) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($15.09) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($16.14) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 925 ($12.98) to GBX 965 ($13.55) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 953 ($13.38) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Shaftesbury currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,002.80 ($14.08).

Shares of LON:SHB remained flat at $GBX 985.50 ($13.83) on Thursday. 235,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,936. Shaftesbury has a 12-month low of GBX 894.50 ($12.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,055 ($14.81).

In other news, insider Richard Akers acquired 3,000 shares of Shaftesbury stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 949 ($13.32) per share, for a total transaction of £28,470 ($39,963.50).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/shaftesburys-shb-reduce-rating-reaffirmed-at-peel-hunt.html.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury PLC is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s objective is to deliver long-term growth in rental income, capital values and shareholder returns. It focuses on retails, restaurants, cafes and leisure. It has approximately 590 shops, restaurants, cafes and bars. Its upper floors consist of over 406,000 square feet of office space and over 560 apartments.

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.