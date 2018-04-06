Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Stock Price

News coverage about Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Shaw Communications earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.6666799249346 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

NYSE:SJR traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $19.15. 630,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,596.16, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.93. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.0795 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SJR. TD Securities raised Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on Shaw Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a diversified communications company in North America. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, Wi-Fi, phone, and satellite video services to residential customers.

