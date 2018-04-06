Citigroup Trims Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Target Price to $28.50

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.71% from the stock’s previous close.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on Shell Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

NYSE SHLX opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.30, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $4,601.55, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 179.87% and a net margin of 78.08%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 109.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,435,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $568,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695,678 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,301,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 489,186 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,254,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,262 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,690,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,866,000 after buying an additional 534,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,231,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,365,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

