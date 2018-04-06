Shelly O’brien Sells 366 Shares of Envestnet Inc (ENV) Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) insider Shelly O’brien sold 366 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $20,898.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shelly O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Envestnet alerts:

On Thursday, March 1st, Shelly O’brien sold 3,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $164,730.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Shelly O’brien sold 3,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $159,180.00.

NYSE:ENV opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2,439.74, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Envestnet Inc has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $60.28.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.20 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth $22,763,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,011,000 after buying an additional 157,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 146,117 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 215.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 105,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 482,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,073,000 after buying an additional 86,473 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENV. ValuEngine upgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/shelly-obrien-sells-366-shares-of-envestnet-inc-env-stock.html.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc is a provider of financial and wealth management technology and services to financial advisors, investors and financial service providers. The Company’s segments are Envestnet and Envestnet Yodlee. Its Envestnet segment provides unified wealth management software and services empowering financial advisors and institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.