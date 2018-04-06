Edward H. Mckay Sells 10,000 Shares of Shentel (SHEN) Stock

Shentel (NASDAQ:SHEN) SVP Edward H. Mckay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,866.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $37.35. 25,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,803. Shentel has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1,785.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Shentel alerts:

Shentel (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $151.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.19 million. Shentel had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4.16%. equities analysts predict that Shentel will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Shentel in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Shentel in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shentel in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Shentel during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shentel during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shentel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Shentel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shentel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Shentel from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, BWS Financial set a $50.00 target price on shares of Shentel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Edward H. Mckay Sells 10,000 Shares of Shentel (SHEN) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/shentel-shen-svp-edward-h-mckay-sells-10000-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

About Shentel

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Shentel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shentel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.